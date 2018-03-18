Snow: Ice warning issued for Leeds on Monday, March 19 - Hour by hour forecast

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Leeds on Monday.

Drivers have been warned not to travel unless necessary after snowdrifts created very difficult conditions in West Yorkshire

A Yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for all of Yorkshire on Monday.

What the Met Office says:

Ice Warning

"Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents ad well as injuries due to falls. Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning."

Sunday overnight:

A rather cloudy night is expected with most areas becoming dry with easterly winds continuing to slowly decrease in strength. Staying cold with a frost affecting most parts. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Monday:

Monday probably a little brighter and mostly dry. Chance of showers in east. Snow will thaw in most places except across highest ground where temperatures remain below freezing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Here is the full forecast for West Yorkshire (see below for other areas):

Midnight Cloudy

1am Cloud

2am Cloud

3am Cloud

4am Cloud

5am Cloud

6-8am Cloud, freezing temperatures (0 degrees)

9am Cloud, 2 degrees C

10am Cloud

11am Sunshine and clouds

12 noon Sunshine and clouds

2pm Sunshine, 5 degrees C

3pm Sunshine and clouds

4pm Sunshine and clouds

5pm Heavy clouds

6pm Very cloudy, 4 degrees C