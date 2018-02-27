SNOW: Hour by hour forecast for Leeds and Yorkshire on Wednesday as snow showers set to roll in

Amber weather warnings have been issued for Yorkshire for Wednesday by the Met Office.
Most of the county suffered the effects of the Beast from the East on Tuesday, and Yorkshire was no different, with disruption for motorists, train users and airline passengers.
Snow: Met Office prepares to issue highest possible alert
The Met Office upgraded the warning from yellow to amber for Yorkshire, with heavy snow showers expected for large parts of Wednesday.
Wednesday's hour-by-hour weather warning
12am – Heavy snow showers
1am – Cloudy
2am – Light snow showers
3am – Heavy snow showers
4am – Light snow showers
5am – Heavy snow showers
6am – Heavy snow
7am – Heavy snow showers
8am – Heavy snow
9am – Heavy snow
10am – Light snow showers
11am – Heavy snow
12pm – Heavy snow
1pm – Heavy snow
2pm – Light snow showers
3pm – Light snow
4pm – Sunny intervals
5pm – Sunny
6pm – Light snow showers
7pm – Light snow showers
8pm Light snow
9pm – Light snow showers
10pm – Light snow showers
11pm – Heavy snow showers
