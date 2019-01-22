Snow falls on M62 as Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place

Have your say

A yellow weather warning remains in place for large parts of Yorkshire after snow fell in the region in the early hours of Tuesday morning/

Highways England tweeted to warn motorists of the covering of snow, saying that weather conditions are 'bleak'.

They said in the tweet: "#M62 Don't forget the trans-Pennine route has a summit of 372m above sea level, that's 1221 feet in old money.

"The weather conditions are bleak. It's currently snowing quite heavy.

"Our fleet of winter vehicles are out salting & ploughing to keep it clear. #SlowDown #BePrepared"

It comes on the back of experts at the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning over Yorkshire yesterday (Monday) with a risk of ice.

Snow has fallen on the M62 PIC: Highways England

That weather warning remains in place until 12pm today (Tuesday).

The Met Office warning says:

Ice will form on some surfaces overnight into Tuesday morning across much of the UK.

What to expect

Gritters have been deployed. PIC: Highways England

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

It is also snowing heavily on the Woodhead Pass, according to Highways England, with a partial block in place.

Ploughs and gritters are at the scene at motorists are advised to stay with their vehicles if they get stuck.