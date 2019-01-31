Snow falls across Yorkshire and this is when the Met Office says more freezing weather will arrive

Yorkshire has been hit by large flurries of snow throughout the day and experts at the Met Office are predicting further freezing temperatures to come.

Snow has fallen over the majority of the region, with West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire hardest hit.

Ribblehead Viaduct, carrying the Settle to Carlisle line over the Moss - or moor - through the north of Yorkshire in Ribblesdale. PIC: Stuart Petch

There has also been reports of lighter snow fall in South Yorkshire around lunchtime today.

And the extreme winter weather is set to continue, according to forecasters at the Met Office.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Yorkshire from 6pm today (31 Jan) until 12pm tomorrow (1 Feb), covering East, North, South and West Yorkshire.



Friday will be cloudy with further wintry showers, especially in the east. It will also feel very cold in the strengthening northeast breeze.

Highways England posted this picture of the view in West Yorkshire during traffic flow assessments in West Yorkshire. PIC: Highways England

Saturday will be cold, with further wintry showers in the east.

It will be increasingly cloudy on Sunday after widespread overnight frost, with rain or snow likely by evening, but this should clear on Monday.



