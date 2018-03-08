Snow causes Yorkshire bus crashes and other travel disruption

The Pest from the West ensured much of Yorkshire woke up to a blanket of snow, less than a week after the Beast from the East caused havoc.

Flurries began to appear across the county in the early hours of the morning causing disruption on the early commute for motorists using the M1, with side roads in South Yorkshire proving particularly difficult.

As the morning wore on more disruption was reported, including issues on the A59A, gridlock on the M62 and lane closures on the A1(M).

Reports of a bus crash on Churwell Hill in South Leeds as well as a slow-related accident in Wakefield, where a bus skidded on ice and hit a wall, added to the issues around the county, as well as one in Farsley.

There were cancellations and delays at Leeds Bradford Airport as well as disruption to the train and bus timetables.

Full list of morning traffic issues:

A6120: Very slow traffic due to accident on A6120 Ring Road Farsley Both ways at B6156 Calverley Lane.

A1(M): One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A1(M) Northbound between J34 A1 and M18. Lane one (of two) is closed.

A64: Queueing traffic due to snow and a lorry stuck on the hill on A64 Both ways at B1248 York Road. Affecting traffic between Crambeck Village and Norton.

A650: Very slow traffic due to snow on A650 Both ways at M1. Affecting traffic between Carr Gate and Wakefield.

M606: Queueing traffic due to snow on M606 Both ways between J3 A6177 Rooley Lane and M62. Not helped by the congestion on the M62 due to the weather.

Canal Lane: Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident , a bus involved on Canal Lane Both ways between Lee Moor Road and Baker Lane. A bus has skidded on the ice and crashed into a wall..

M62: Slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal due to snow on M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 Blackley New Road.

A61: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A61 Westwood New Road Both ways at Hollinberry Lane. Near the Jet garage.

A623: Road blocked due to stalled truck on A623 Hernstone Lane Both ways at Church Lane. A lorry is stuck in the snow around the Peak Forest. The road is expected to be closed for a short period to recover the lorry and traffic should avoid the area if possible..

A515: Slow traffic due to snow on A515 Both ways between B5059 Dale Road and The Rake. Affecting traffic travelling between Buxton and Monyash.

A6120: Very slow traffic due to accident on A6120 Ring Road Farsley Both ways at B6156 Calverley Lane.

A653: Accident on A653 Dewsbury Road Both ways at Old Lane.

M1: Lane (or Lanes) blocked, snow. One lane blocked due to snow on M1 Northbound at J36 A61. Lane three (of three) is blocked due to snow on the carriageway. Drivers are choosing not to use lane three.

M1: Snow, heavy Traffic. Heavy traffic due to snow on M1 Northbound at J42 M62.

M62: Lane (or Lanes) closed, snow, delays, queueing Traffic, other. One lane closed, delays and queueing traffic due to snow and earlier over-running roadworks on M62 Eastbound between J26 A58 Whitehall Road and J28 A650 Dewsbury Road. Lane one (of four) remains closed and lanes two and three re-opened around 06:20. The workforce are no longer in the road but snow has settled in lane one so it will remain closed..

A650: Accident, report of. Accident on A650 Britannia Road Both ways at Howley Park Road East. Reports of. By Asda.

A653: Accident, report of. Accident on A653 Dewsbury Road Both ways at Old Lane. Reports of.

A628: Hazardous Driving Conditions, snow, very Slow Traffic. Hazardous driving conditions and very slow traffic due to snow on A628 Whams Road Both ways between A57 Mottram Moor and A616 Whams Road. There are reports of difficult conditions over the summit and down to the Flouch roundabout. Snow is settling particularly on the Sheffield side and some vehicles are turning back. The Snake Pass is open but also has snow and icy conditions.

A61: Lane (or Lanes) blocked, stalled Car, heavy Traffic. One lane blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled car on A61 Netherthorpe Road Southbound at Meadow Street. Lane two (of two) is blocked.

A1079: Traffic Signal Failure, heavy Traffic. Heavy traffic due to traffic signal failure on A1079 Ferensway Both ways in East Riding of Yorkshire. All lights are out..