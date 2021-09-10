Twelve fire engines and specialist units from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently in attendance at the scene at an industrial unit in Saville Town.

Police were called at 4.49pm today to reports of a large fire in the area of Mill Street East, Dewsbury after witnesses reported hearing explosions which are thought to have been caused by gas cylinders exploding.

There is a large emergency services presence at the scene and Mill Street East and Warren Street are closed and there is a cordon in place around the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumes of smoke from the fire in Dewsbury could be seen from all directions for miles around.

Residents are advised to keep their windows closed while Mill Street East is being evacuated.

There are currently no reports of any injuries but emergency services are continuing to check the scene.

Earlier tonight, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that "all persons had been accounted for."

Several reports have said that thick black smoke could be seen high in the sky from as far away as Leeds city centre, Ossett, Horbury and Wakefield.