Smak! The Polish Kitchen review

Smak! The Polish Kitchen is the lovely in-between of a casual lunch spot and a more upmarket restaurant.

Located opposite Cardigan Fields on Kirkstall Road, this little gem is certainly worth the trip outside the city centre.

We opted for smoked country cheese and potato pierogi and chicken schnitzel with garlic potatoes

Owner Monika Campbell was inspired by childhood memories of watching her grandfather cook and has continued many of his traditions, with the promise of a modern twist.

Smak!, which translates to taste in Polish, was born as a street food stall and the permanent spot was opened by Monika and husband Neil last year.

It's a true family business and having heard rave reviews of the food, I was excited to give it a try.

First impressions

A beautiful autumnal display with fairy lights hangs from the floor-to-ceiling windows and it was light and bright inside

It was a dreary day and from the outside Smak! looked so inviting.

A beautiful autumnal display with fairy lights hangs from the floor-to-ceiling windows and it was light and bright inside but with a homely feel.

What’s the menu like?

The menu is small and centres around three traditional Polish dishes - pierogi (dumplings), kanapka z kietbasa (smoked sausage sandwich) and nalesniki (savoury pancakes).

Vegetarians can choose from two dumpling fillings or a variety of savoury pancake toppings such as goats cheese, figs and pea shoots with a balsamic glaze.

The menu also includes a heartier pork burger and Polish meat platter in addition to sides of vegetables, potatoes and fries.

Now onto the food

My friend and I decided to share a few dishes. Having heard many good things about the pierogi we opted for the smoked country cheese and potato filling.

For £5.50 were served three pierogi with yoghurt and red cabbage and they were delicious. Light, fluffy and packed with flavour.

We were also tempted by the special, a Polish take on a chicken schnitzel with garlic potatoes and sauerkraut slaw.

For such a hearty dish it was presented beautifully with edible flowers, but it was overshadowed by the pierogi which we couldn’t get enough of.

We added a side of deep fried garden vegetables, which were crispy and deliciously salty, and homemade skin-on chips which were cooked to perfection.

After so much food we were happily full, but I would definitely return to try the range of cakes and desserts that I was eyeing up over the counter.

And the drinks?

Smak! don’t serve alcohol, but they do offer coffee, a wide range of exotic teas and fruit drinks.

I opted for the homemade summer fruit kompot, which was just the refreshment I needed to balance the salty food.

How much was the bill? Was it value for money?

The bill came to £27 which is reasonable for a large dish, two smaller dishes, a side of chips and two soft drinks.

The quality and presentation of the food and the ambience inside made it feel much more upmarket than just a café.

Factflile

Address: 372 Kirkstall Road, LS4 2HQ, Leeds

Telephone: 0113 450 3742

Opening hours: 12pm to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday. Noon to 6pm on Sundays.

Website: https://smakdeli.com/

Scores

Food 8/10

Value 7/10

Atmosphere 8/10

Service 7/10

