The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for parts of the UK today.

Upland areas will bear the brunt of the cold snap, but Leeds will escape relatively unscathed.

Sleet showers are predicted throughout the day, but snow is not expected to fall in the city.

Temperatures won't rise above three degrees and there will be a gentle breeze.

A yellow warning for ice is in place from 12pm until 11am on Wednesday.