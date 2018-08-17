Sleepout to help homeless

A Leeds charity is striving to make its fundraising sleepout the biggest one yet.

Simon on the Streets will expose participants to the harsh reality of rough sleeping during the event at the Royal Armouries on September 27 and 28.

Simon on the Streets' sleepout. Picture by Sam Toolsie.

The charity, which is based at Crown House, has teamed up with CEO Sleepout for next month’s event.

National charity CEO Sleepout challenges high profile chief executives and business leaders to take part the sleepout with a target of raising £1,000 each. Gordon Laing, general manager at Simon on the Streets, said: “This years sleepout is going to be bigger than ever, we’re delighted to have partnered with CEO sleepout and have been following their fantastic work for years. It’s great to see a national organisation supporting local charities, helping to improve the lives of people in communities across the UK.”

Last year’s Simon on the Streets sleepout in Leeds raised £15,800, while its more recent event in Wakefield raised £5,159.

Mr Laing added: “We’re hoping to have at least 100 people in attendance. We’re looking forward to what should be a great evening of fundraising, raising awareness and showing solidarity with Yorkshire’s rough sleepers.”

Simon on the Streets works with people who are affected by homelessness and rough sleeping in Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield. The organisation offers street-support to individuals who have complex needs and cannot access mainstream services, due to behavioural issues or mental illness. To book a place at next month’s event in Leeds go to Eventbrite and search for Simon on the Streets.