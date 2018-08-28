Sleeping rough for charity in Leeds at the Emerald Stadium, Headingley - would you sign up?

Three Leeds charities are teaming up to host a community sleep out to raise money to help support some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice have joined forces to rally support for the 2018 Leeds Big Sleep event which will be hosted at the Emerald stadium in Headlingley later this year.

Volunteers will swap a night in their warm beds for a sleep on the terraces on November 29. And among those to volunteer are Yorkshire Evening Post editor Hannah Thaxter.

She will be joined by key people in the city including the leader of Leeds City Council Tom Riordan and former West Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent Paul Money.

The Leeds Rhinos Foundation was set up in 2005, which hoped to use sport to bring about positive changes to the lives of the most disadvantaged.

Bob Bowman, chief operating officer at the charity, said: “Last year we were overwhelmed by the support from some of the city’s most senior figures.

“Each volunteered their time and braved the elements on a cold evening at Emerald Headingley to raise money and awareness for charity and we hope more will join us again this year.”

Leeds firm Dyson’s Skip Hire employee, Lisa Dyson, took part in the first Sleepout last year on behalf of St George’s Crypt and is working hard to encourage her friends and family to join the community event this time round.

She said:“Leeds will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we work together to make it a good place for us all to live in.”

register at mydonate.bt.com/events/2018leedsbigsleep