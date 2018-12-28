Skyscraper plan could bring 460 homes to Leeds

Plans to create a duo of skyscrapers containing more than 400 homes in Leeds will be discussed by councillors.

BAM Monk Bridge Ltd wants to create a 17-storey and 21-storey housing complex called Latitude Purple B by the former Doncaster Monkbridge steel and iron works site off Whitehall Road, near the No1 Leeds building.

Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel will meet next Thursday to debate the project, and officers have recommended that members delegate it to chief planning officer, Tim Hill, for approval.

READ MORE: The seven lost wonders of Leeds

It would provide 463 flats for rent in an area which is being eyed for wider development, including the refurbishment of the neighbouring 19th century railway viaduct as an elevated park and leisure space.

In a statement, the developer said: “The vision for the project is to build on the high quality architecture and urban realm established with the No.1 Leeds building, and to bring forward development to help create a ‘24-hour community’ on the site.

“The master plan for Latitude creates strong urban blocks set within generous landscaping, and our intentions are to reinforce this character with two simple building forms that are focused around a central courtyard space.”

A separate application by a different developer for more than 600 homes on the north side of the viaduct is also in the planning, meaning that over 1,000 flats could eventually be in place at the site.

As part of a Section 106 Agreement, BAM Monk Bridge Ltd would need to fulfil financial and practical agreements for the plan to go ahead.

This would include £114,592.50 towards a Sustainable Travel Fund, £20,000 for car club space at the site and £7,500 towards a Traffic Regulation Order.

Sixteen affordable homes would also need to be created at the development, council planning documents state.

The City Plans Panel takes place at Civic Hall from 1.30pm on Thursday, January 3.

MEETING

Councillors will consider various other big plans for the city at the meeting.

Proposals for a new park and ride facility in Leeds, 100 apartments between Melbourne Street and Lower Brunswick Street, and other matters will be discussed.

The public can attend the meeting, and the agenda can be viewed online at democracy.leeds.gov.uk