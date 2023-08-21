Skye Bond missing: Leeds police launch urgent appeal to find 17-year-old girl
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from Leeds.
Skye was last seen in the Bramley area on Friday night (August 19). She is about 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing light green bottoms, a black crop top and white trainers.
There are serious concerns for the welfare of Skye, who has links to Armley, Bradford and Birmingham. West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their urgent search to find her.
Anyone with information is asked to call police in Leeds on 999, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1713 of August 18.