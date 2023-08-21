Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from Leeds.

Skye was last seen in the Bramley area on Friday night (August 19). She is about 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing light green bottoms, a black crop top and white trainers.

There are serious concerns for the welfare of Skye, who has links to Armley, Bradford and Birmingham. West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their urgent search to find her.