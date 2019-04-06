Sky Arts award-winning artist Richard Allen leads East Coast painting masterclass - how to book

The ArtWaves Festival on the East Coast is running a workshop led by award-winning artist Richard Allen.

The masterclass is s part of the fifth annual event taking place in Bridlington from Saturday June and to Sunday June 23.

ArtWaves is a vibrant festival of traditional, digital, contemporary and urban art allowing artists from beginners to experts to try something different or master a skill in this year's programme of workshops, demonstrations, talks, exhibits and more.

Accompanying his main stage demonstration at the festival, Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2016/17, Richard Allen will be hosting a three hour bookable workshop for festival attendees on Sunday June 23.

The Bournemouth artist is set to take on our East Yorkshire Coast for an outdoor painting workshop with a twist, his award-winning style of dynamic and almost sculptural application of paint with the fluid, sensual properties of the medium taking centre stage.

Attending artists can explore the views of Bridlington as they never have before and refine their skills by painting alongside practical guidance on the process of painting in oils through Richard’s tuition.

This is a rare opportunity for the artists of the East Riding to work alongside such a prestigious artist in their home environment and for those further afield to embrace the beauty and signature landscapes of the coast through the eyes of this award-winning artist.

Artist Richard Allen said, “As a visitor to Bridlington on childhood holidays, I am looking forward to returning to this beautiful location as part of the ArtWaves Festival.

Since winning the Sky Arts Landscape artist of the year I have been travelling, painting and teaching extensively, responding to the challenges of plein air and studio painting and sharing my love of observational painting.”

"I am a believer in the notion of art ultimately being a shared activity and am excited at the prospect of demonstrating to and working with other artists, capturing some of East Riding’s beauty, whatever the weather may throw at us.”

Richard’s workshop will be taking place on Sunday June 23 with further information and booking details about the festival online at artwaves.co.uk.