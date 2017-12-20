Six of the Best: Outdoor activities across Leeds and Yorkshire

When Christmas Day is done with and you’ve had your fill of turkey and mince pies, you might hanker for something a little more active.

Here are six ‘outdoorsy’ things to do in the week after the big day:

ICE RINK, STOCKELD PARK

A winter wonderland is not complete without sparkling ice. Stockeld Park’s large outdoor Real Ice Rink is open right up until January 8.

Set in the magnificent parkland of Stockeld Park and fringed by the twinkling lights of the magical Enchanted Forest, this is a unique ice skating venue. As the festive season approaches it is a great place to celebrate and enjoy some seasonal cheer.

It is essential that you wrap up warm on the rink and we advise all skaters to wear warm layered clothing and if possible a waterproof jacket. Skates available from child size 7 to adult 14.

MEANWOOD VALLEY FARM, LEEDS

Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, a registered charity, was established in 1980 to provide services to inner city communities. From the Farm’s humble beginnings operating from two old caravans, it has grown into a 24 acre site. It’s not only a working farm with a wide variety of animals but also a major centre for community and environmental work. Feed the goats, embark on minibeast hunts and get your hands dirty in the mud workshop.

Open from Dec 27 up to new year’s eve and then from Jan 2 onwards.

PIECE HALL, HALIFAX

This summer one of the most extraordinary buildings in Britain reopened after a multi million pound restoration. The Piece Hall in Halifax is a unique Grade I listed building dating back to 1779, originally built to support the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth.

Now transformed into a 21st Century town square, The Piece Hall is a place for everyone to enjoy. The princely architectural gem in the heart of the town is a magnetic destination: a place where people meet and all paths cross for work, pleasure, business, leisure and arts.

SNOW ZONE, CASTLEFORD

There are not many all-weather attractions that can keep families of all generations entertained, but Snozone is one.

If you’ve always wanted to try Snowsports or you’re planning a skiing or snowboarding holiday, Snozone’s expert coaches, who have taught more than 1.8 million people to ski and snowboard, will inspire you with confidence and ensure you make the most of a unique day out. There’s a 170m long main slope for seasoned slope lovers and a dedicated lessons slope, with lessons and coaching available for all levels of ability. Booking essential.

WINTER WONDERLAND, YORK

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland is home to the North of England’s largest and best-loved outdoor ice rink – The Ice Factor – with its magical setting, giant Christmas tree and rinkside Alpine-themed cafe.

With a unique collection of vintage funfair rides and games stalls dating from as early as 1933, live weekend entertainment and of course shopping at York Designer Outlet with designer brands for up to 60 per cent less, Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland really does have something for everyone. The attraction is open until January 7.

ROTUNDA FESTIVE WALK, SCABOROUGH

Chance for all the family to wrap up warm and walk off the seasonal excesses whilst learning about the fascinating geology of the South Bay.

Start at the Rotunda (run by The Scarborough Museum Trust) with an introduction to the fascinating unique Dinosaur Coast then head off to explore the remains of Jurassic Scarborough including dinosaur footprints! Suitable for all ages.

Tours start at 11am & 2pm, no need to book. See website - www.goyorkshire.com - for full details or call 01723 353665. Postcode: YO11 2NN.