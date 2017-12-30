Six of the Best: Health kicks in Leeds and Yorkshire

A new year often brings with it the desire for self improvement.

So here are half a dozen ideas to make you feel better about yourself:

FOOD

HARROGATE

Fodder is a foodie’s heaven, a combination of farm shop and cafe in the heart of Harrogate. Whether you’re looking for somewhere special to enjoy an afternoon tea for two or want to treat the whole family to a delicious lunch, Fodder has something for everyone with one special added bonus – it’s 85 per cent local and from January they will be stocking super healthy soup and juice bags, along with recipes.

The shop is open Mon-Sat 8.30am-6pm (9.30am-5pm Sundays and bank holidays).

All their recipes serve four people and retail at £2.25. Call 01423 546111.

SPA DAY

OULTON HALL

When it comes to four star hotels in Yorkshire, nothing can compete with the luxury, class and style of Oulton Hall. Situated just outside Leeds, it’s the perfect countryside getaway to help relax your mind and body.

Unlike the majority of hotels in West Yorkshire, Oulton Hall is surrounded by 27 holes of sheer golfing pleasure, which makes it a real must for anyone looking to practice their swing or improve their handicap. Within this grand 18th century setting, the hotel also boasts a state-of-the-art spa, health club and gardens.

Call 0113 282 1000 for more information.

MEDITATION

POCKLINGTON

These days there’s an emphasis on keeping mentally fit as well as physically, so if its mind training you are looking for, why not try some of the courses on offer at Madhyamaka Kadampa Meditation Centre in Pocklington, near York.

It’s a chance to forget about your mobile phone and embark on a new (inward) adventure. Beginners are welcome, with half-day courses from £15 (including refreshments) and full days from £25.

They run drop-in meditation classes and afterwards you can enjoy a tea in the World Peace Cafe. Call 01759 304832.

YOGA

LEEDS

Yoga offers a halfway house between healing the body and mind at the same time. Leeds Yoga offers a variety of affordable classes to help you de-stress, unwind and enjoy being in your body, with taster classes from £5.

Suitable for beginners and those with experience, in January they will be running a three-hour acroyoga workshop that will take you through the fundamentals of acroyoga, including flying, basing and spotting. Acroyoga combines elements of acrobatics with yoga and is a sociable and fun way of building strength, flexibility and confidence. Call 07885 976149.

WILLIAM’S DEN

NORTH CAVE

If you have young children, the chances are you’ve spent countless hours stuck inside soft play centres on vast industrial units with no natural light. Christian and Tor Carver have travelled the world carrying out research for their £3.5m project, which was inspired by their eight-year-old son, William. The couple, who farm 1,350 acres of arable land and own three holiday cottages, have transformed disused farm buildings into an adventure playground, including 50-metre zip wire, den-making area and a network of grassy mounds and tunnels for children to explore. Call 01430 472230.

RUNNING CLUBS

LEEDS

Regardless of your age, fitness level, aspiration, background, or location you can be a part of Run England and benefit from being a part of the running community.

Run Leeds is the name given to Run England groups in Leeds. All Run England groups are led by coaches who have a UKA (UK Athletics) qualification and insurance, and have been CRB/DBS checked.

They cater for beginners or improvers and are happy to take new members and help get you started, whether you job a couple of times a week or just run occasional races with friends. See www.runengland.org for more information.