PICS: Third Party

Six new places in Leeds we're excited about right now

What's hot in Leeds right now?

These places are what the city is talking about. Are you?

The buffet-style restaurant offers a unique all you can eat concept of Japanese sushi and Asian style grill. It opened in the Merrion Centre earlier this month.

1. Blue Sakura

The buffet-style restaurant offers a unique all you can eat concept of Japanese sushi and Asian style grill. It opened in the Merrion Centre earlier this month.
other
Buy a Photo
Replacing what once was the Star and Garter Inn, the Arcade Club is in the process of opening their new games bar and cafe, in Kirkstall. Due to open before Summer 2019.

2. Arcade Club

Replacing what once was the Star and Garter Inn, the Arcade Club is in the process of opening their new games bar and cafe, in Kirkstall. Due to open before Summer 2019.
other
Buy a Photo
The new cinema will feature 971 handmade reclining seats across 10 brand new high-tech screens. It is due to open later this Spring.

3. Odeon Luxe, The Springs

The new cinema will feature 971 handmade reclining seats across 10 brand new high-tech screens. It is due to open later this Spring.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Set over three floors and offers a wide range of craft beers and pizza baked fresh in [their] authentic wood fired oven. Undergoing a full refurbishment, and presenting a brand new rooftop garden and bar, it reopens on April 8.

4. The Woods, Chpel Allerton

Set over three floors and offers a wide range of craft beers and pizza baked fresh in [their] authentic wood fired oven. Undergoing a full refurbishment, and presenting a brand new rooftop garden and bar, it reopens on April 8.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2