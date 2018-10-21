Six Halloween event ideas for Leeds children

Have your say

It’s that time of the year when every mini monster, little witch and pint-sized superhero costume gets dragged out of the attic.

Here are six spooky activities to entertain children and parents this October.

Pick a Pumpkin

You can, of course, pick one up from your local supermarket but why not make a day out of it and go to Kirkstall Abbey where they have a dedicated pumpkin designing station.

Spooky characters will help the children pick the perfect pumpkin from the farm and then show them to an array of crafts.

Fancy dress is encouraged for youngsters.

Event held on October 27.

READ MORE: Leeds Bonfire Night 2018 - Details of free public displays

Spooky Scarecrow trail at Lotherton Hall

A scary walk through the dark woods, collecting clues amongst the scarecrows.

Hints are placed around the hall, leading you around the historic building.

This year as well as the scarecrow trail, the hall also has a scarecrow shanty town, where you can see the scary side of the Wild West and there’s a spooky witch’s cottage to visit.

Open between October 27 and November 4, with a special Halloween fun day on October 31.

READ MORE: Leeds Christmas Lights 2018 - Date confirmed for switch on

Royal Armouries Museum - Ghost Hunt

The museum is enlisting the help of young ghost hunters on October 26 to find as many ghosts as possible and help the museum return back to normal.

Children must be between ages five and 12 and be accompanied by an adult.

Tours cost £5 for children, who can bring one adult free of charge.

The museum is running two tours, one at 5.30pm and one at 7 pm, but spaces are limited so make sure to book online.

Kirkstall Abbey

The Abbey is showing a Halloween classic this October, Hocus Pocus, which is now 25 years old.

The tale of the Sanderson sisters will be shown in an outdoor cinema as well as simultaneously playing ‘Which Witch is Which’ a live-action board game. Fancy dress is encouraged but remember to wrap up warm as it will be chilly outside in the grounds.

The film is showing Friday, October 26 from 6.30-8.10pm and 9 – 10.40pm and on Saturday, October 27,

1-2.40pm and 3.30-5.10pm.

Ghost hunting at Leeds Library

The library was founded in 1768 and is certainly the perfect spooky backdrop for a ghost hunt.

The night will be run by The Lady In Black who will tell you tales of the library’s ghosts.

There will be a Victorian style seance in which they will attempt to bring forth paranormal spirits into the library on Halloween night, October 31.

The event is for over 18s only and costs £39.

Tour starts at 8pm and lasts until midnight.

A Monster Mix with Nick Sharratt at Chapel Allerton Library

Award-winning children’s author is going to be at Chapel Allerton Library on October 31.

There will be a chance to meet the author as well as take part in a variety of Halloween activities.

Making monster zines and pumpkin decoration will be available for kids to enjoy.

The event is taking place between 11am and noon.

Tickets are free but should be booked in advance.