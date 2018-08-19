Six fire crews scramble to fight blaze in Hunslet

Have your say

A fire in the open spread to a building in the Hunslet area of Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze broke out at Clayton Works in Midland Road and required the attention of six fire crews to bring the flames under control.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire shortly before 4.20am today and used two large jets, two breathing apparatus and an aerial appliance to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews from Hunslet, Leeds, Killingbeck, Rothwell, Featherstone and Wakefield fire stations attended along with supporting officers.