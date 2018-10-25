Six arrested as man, 35, dies after being struck by car in Leeds hit-and-run

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Leeds.

Police today said the 35-year-old man died of his injuries on Saturday, five days after being hit by a black Audi A1 on Gipton Wood Road, near the junction with Easterly Road.

Six people have so far been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two women, aged 46 and 24, and two men, aged 46 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All six have been released pending further investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.