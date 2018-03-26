Sister of murdered MP wants to ‘build bridges’ in new role

THE SISTER of murdered Batley MP Jo Cox has unveiled plans to “build bridges” across communities this summer, as she takes on a bigger role within the foundation set up in her memory.

Last June thousands of people across Leeds took part in the first Great Get Together, which took place on the first anniversary of Mrs Cox’s death and saw street parties and community events take place, including an event on Briggate in the city centre.

This year, the celebration will move from the date of her death to June 22 to 24, the weekend Mrs Cox would have celebrated her 44th birthday, her sister Kim Leadbeater announced.

The theme is ‘building bridges’ - an effort to show that Mrs Cox was right in her maiden speech when she said we have “more in common” than that which divides us.

Ms Leadbeater, who has been working with the Jo Cox Foundation across West Yorkshire for the last 18 months, is now taking on a nationwide role within the organisation, following the resignation of Mrs Cox’s husband Brendan Cox last month amid allegations of sexual assault.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I owe it to my sister to make sure Jo’s legacy goes on and that her death was not in vain.

“Our country is amazing but it can feel divided at times, and there are those who want to exploit those divisions, which is why we as Jo’s family are so determined to take the work of the Foundation forward.”

She told the YEP that Mr Cox’s resignation meant it “feels like it’s very much the right time for me to step in.”