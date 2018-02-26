Sir Tom Jones announces York Racecourse summer show

Global superstar Sir Tom Jones has announced his return to York Racecourse this summer.

The Welsh singing legend, who is known for hits such as Delilah and What's New Pussycat, will grace the Racecourse stage on July 27, as part of the much-loved Music Showcase.

The rhythm and soul supremo has been wowing crowds for over fifty years and has gained popularity with younger generations through his role as a coach on ITV hit talent show The Voice, alongside stars such as Will.i.am and Olly Murs.

Sir Tom returns to York Racecourse after selling out the venue in 2015.

Looking ahead to his return, Tom said: "The York races crowd were tremendous on my last visit, I've always loved outdoor shows and it's always lovely to be asked back, we're going to have some fun.”

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecours said: “Everyone at the course has really special memories of the last gig Sir Tom did for us, it gives us something to look forward to."

The line-up for the three music and racing dates of 2018 is now complete; with Paloma Faith already confirmed for Saturday, June 30 and Boyzone recently confirmed for Saturday, July 28.

To book tickets visit yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure starts at just £25 per person for a group of six.