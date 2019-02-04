Singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt wows fans with show at Leeds record store

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt showed she is top of the shops by playing a set in a Leeds music store.

Nina ran through a selection of tracks from her new album – entitled The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change – at Jumbo Records yesterday afternoon.

Fans in attendance included Philip Lickley, who tweeted that she performed the songs “brilliantly”.

Released at the end of last week, The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change is Nina’s second album and has been hailed as a “scintillating journey through a whole range of genres and moods”.

Her visit to Jumbo was part of a quickfire promotional dash around the country’s independent record stores that is also taking in stop-offs in London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Nina will be playing Leeds’s Wardrobe venue on April 14 as part of a full UK tour.