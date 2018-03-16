Silly questions and ice cream? Chance to try Girl Gang Leeds’ ‘Speed-mating’ for women

Have your say

A new friendship concept is coming to Leeds to help connect women across the city.

Girlgang Leeds are hosting a ‘speed-mating’ night designed to be fun and inclusive.

The first event in Leeds is being held at Headrow House in the city centre on Monday, March 19, at 6.30pm

Speed-mating nights include creative challenges and fun questions such as ‘Have you eaten a tub of ice-cream in one sitting?’

The non-profit collective have already held ‘speed-mating’ nights in Sheffield, Manchester and Edinburgh which they describe as ‘tinder for friends’.

The event was first showcased by Girl Gang Manchester who felt there were lots of opportunities to date but not enough spaces to build worthwhile friendships.

Tickets for the event, priced at £5.83, can be purchased from Event Brite.