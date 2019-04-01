Sign up to Race for Life in Leeds

LEEDS fundraisers are being urged to join the fight against cancer by entering Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

For the first time, men will be able to take part alongside their wifes, sisters, mums and daughters as Cancer Research UK opens up the Race for Life events to everyone.

In Leeds, the Pretty MUddy and Pretty Muddy for children events take place on June 1, while the 5k and 10k races are on June 2.

Simon Round, Leeds event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

To sign up, visit raceforelife.org or call 0300 123 0770.