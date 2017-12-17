Show of ‘solidarity’ for Leeds cinema staff

TRADE UNIONISTS protested outside a Leeds cinema in solidarity with workers in the South involved in a long-running dispute over pay.

Leeds Trades Council organised the show of support outside the White Rose Centre Cineworld on Saturday to coincide with industrial action by members of the Bectu union at Picturehouse cinemas in London. The dispute, now in its second year, involves six Picturehouse venues in London, which are owned by Cineworld, where staff are fighting for a voluntary living wage.

Leeds Trades Council executive committee member Iain Dalton said it wanted to raise awareness of the dispute.

Picturehouse Cinemas said the industrial action is being taken up by less than 10 per cent of Picturehouse staff and “only in a few of our London cinemas”.

A spokeswoman added: “Picturehouse Cinemas are one of the highest paying cinemas in the UK and offer statutory holiday, sick, paternity and maternity pay amongst a list of other benefits including monthly bonuses and paid breaks.”