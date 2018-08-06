Show exploring impact of domestic violence coming to Leeds

An innovative collaboration between journalists and theatre makers is bringing stories and reporting about domestic violence to the stage.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) has launched Refuge Woman, a spoken-word show inspired by real events, which is touring to eight locations across the country where local journalists have worked on an investigation into the state of domestic violence funding.

The production will be in Leeds on Thursday night and features a one-woman show, performed by Cash Carraway who has written the piece based on her own experiences of living in a refuge, followed by a talk from local journalists presenting the findings of their long-term investigation with TBIJ.

“This is an exciting and ambitious way to bring these vital, important stories by local journalists to new audiences across the country, sparking debate along the way,” says Maeve McClenaghan, investigative journalist and producer of the tour.

“Refuge Woman is a powerful and moving piece of theatre which will be the perfect introduction to a deeper conversation about how and why refuge provision varies across the country.”

For Carraway it is an opportunity to highlight the effects of cuts to women’s services.

“I really wanted to write a piece of theatre that provides a realistic snapshot of what life is like for women fleeing domestic violence in modern Britain.”

At Seven Arts, Leeds, August 9. Tickets sevenleeds.co.uk