Shots fired at Batley home in a 'targeted attack' police say

Police are treating shots fired at a home in Batley as a "targeted attack."

Armed officers were called in after the incident at a house in Chapel Fold around 11.17pm on Sunday night.

Police said today they found damage "consistent with a firearms discharge."

There are no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “Thankfully no one was seriously injured or even worse in this incident, but any firearms discharge is clearly very concerning.

“We are treating this as a targeted attack and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“There will be extra officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who has information, and I would remind the public that information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.