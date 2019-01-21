Shortlist for 2019 Child Friendly Leeds Awards revealed

The names of the people, places and organisations shortlisted for the sixth annual Child Friendly Leeds Awards have been revealed.

The ceremony takes place next month and will celebrate all the work that is happening across the city to make Leeds the best place for children and young people to grow up in.

The prestigious city-wide event is being planned by a group of 13 young people called The Dynamics. They have been working hard to organise every aspect of the awards, including merchandise, venue décor and selecting the young performers from Leeds who will entertain guests on the night. The Dynamics will also be the hosts of the evening.

There will be eight awards categories presented, including the brand new category ‘Youth Group of the Year’. This will recognise those groups of young people who have made a positive difference to children in Leeds.

There were a record number of nominations received this year, with just under 600 nominations being made across the eight categories.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin, Executive Member for Children and Families, said: “We have been overwhelmed and delighted by the record number of nominations we have received this year.

“This truly reflects the continuous hard work that people, places and organisations in Leeds are doing to meet our child friendly ambition.

“It’s great that we are able to recognise this work through our Child Friendly Leeds awards. The fact that Leeds’ own talented young people plan and present the event makes it an even more special way to celebrate what so many are doing across the city to improve the lives of children and young people.”

The awards take place at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall on Thursday, February 7.

The individuals, groups and organisations that have been shortlisted in each of the eight categories are:

Child of the Year: Victory Uzomah, Charles Thompson, Serea Bingham, Roman Pilmoor-Widd, Imogen Lawrence.

Young Person of the Year: Sophie Chapman, Max Greenwood, John Dunwell, Muzdalfa Ahmed, Isla Bentley, Arqam Al Hadeed, Salman Daji.

Youth Group of the Year: Autism Bricks UK, Out 2 18 and Transtastic Youth Group, Tribe Youth Group, Youth Matters (Crossgates and Whinmoor Ward), Kick Off Boys Youth Dance Project.

Adult Making a Difference: Lisa James, Mandy Craven, Chris Lake, Kerri Walker, Deborah Kenny and Katie Lamb (Carr Manor).

Communities and Schools Working Together: P.E. Partner, Karma Nirvana @ Co-Op Academy, Students into Schools, ‘The Hall Meets Hovingham’ Dementia Project, Shakespeare Primary School & Nursey and Bridge Community Church.

Inspiring Creativity through Arts and Culture: Life Experience, Tutti Frutti, Alive and Kicking Theatre Company, Northern Arts Factory,

Phoenix Dance Theatre.

Best Place in Leeds for Children and Young People: Aireborough Supported Activities Scheme, Herd Farm Residential and Activity Centre, Leeds Mencap (Vinery Centre), Place2be@LTHT, Leeds Urban Bike Park.

Overall Contribution to Making Leeds a Child Friendly City: First Direct Bank (Fiona Hill), LandSec (White Rose and Trinity), Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Outwood Bounds Trust, Think like a Pony.