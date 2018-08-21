Shocking pictures show damage after bonnet of car opens while travelling 70mph on M62 near Leeds

These dramatic images show the damage the bonnet of a car can do if it opens up while travelling at high speed down a busy motorway.

A West Yorkshire Police traffic officer dealt with a car that this happened to on in the early hours on Tuesday, August 21 on the M62 near Leeds.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway near junction 26 of the M62, and a temporary lane closure had to be put in place until the vehicle could be safely removed.

The officer posted on Twitter to highlight the danger to other motorists.

The bonnet opened while the driver was travelling at 70mph! PIC: West Yorkshire Police

He said: "The view out of your windscreen when your bonnet pops open at 70mph!

"Thanks to @HighwaysYORKS who set a lane 1 closure to allow us to get the car out of the live lane into the emergency refuge area. #M62"

