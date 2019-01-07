Shock as large dead dog found dumped in Leeds woodland

A woman has described her shock at finding a large dead dog that had been dumped in public woodland in Leeds.

She found the animal, which seems to have been dumped recently, in undergrowth at Gipton Wood over the weekend.

The dog did not appear to be physically injured

The dog appears to be a cross-breed and does not have any evidence of physical injuries. It is not known how it died.

As the police and RSPCA do not deal with dumped animal carcasses unless they pose a safety risk, she was advised to contact Leeds City Council, who are aware of it.

Advice from Leeds City Council on what to do if you find a dead dog or cat

- If you notice a dead animal on public land, report it online at https://my.leeds.gov.uk/Pages/Form%20Pages/ReportADeadAnimal.aspx

- The council will only dispose of a dead animal if it is on the public highway or on council land. Landowners are responsible for dead animals found on private land.

It appeared to be a cross-breed

- They aim to remove dead animals within 24 hours; animals will not be moved from busy roads at peak times.

- If you feel the animal is causing a danger to road users, call the police

- The council will make attempts to scan deceased pets for a microchip where possible. Where a microchip is evident they will publish the chip number online.

- Dead animals and their locations are listed here so that owners can search for missing pets.