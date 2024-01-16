Sheila Dixon worked as a nurse for 35 years in the South Leeds area, as well as being a Morley town councillor and chair of magistrates.

Her family said that Mrs Dixon "dedicated her life to the local community" and have invited anyone who wishes to pay their respects to attend her funeral today (January 16) at at Cottingley Crematorium at 2.30pm followed by a reception at the Morley Labour Rooms (Unity Hall).