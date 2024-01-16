Sheila Dixon: Tributes paid to 'Mrs Morley of her day' after death aged 88 as family shares funeral details
Tributes have been paid to the "Mrs Morley of her day" after her death at the age of 88.
Sheila Dixon worked as a nurse for 35 years in the South Leeds area, as well as being a Morley town councillor and chair of magistrates.
Her family said that Mrs Dixon "dedicated her life to the local community" and have invited anyone who wishes to pay their respects to attend her funeral today (January 16) at at Cottingley Crematorium at 2.30pm followed by a reception at the Morley Labour Rooms (Unity Hall).
Born in Morley, Mrs Dixon worked as a district nurse
