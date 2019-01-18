Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit today as temperatures plummet

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside light showers and close to freezing temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside light showers and close to freezing temperatures

This morning will see cool conditions with the temperature of 0C only climbing slightly to 2C by lunchtime.

There will be some small sunny spells between 9am and 10am, but it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures remaining cool.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will remain cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will then hit from 6pm onward, easing by 9pm. The temperature will dip to 2C by 6pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of 1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”