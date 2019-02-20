Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day and rain.

However, temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days, with this weekend set to see unusually mild weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see some light showers and cloud, with the temperature reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be mostly overcast, with some small periods of sunny spells. Light rain will hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will increase slightly to its peak of 11C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will turn heavier by 5pm, easing off by around 6pm. The rest of the evening will then be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 10C by 6pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will then be brighter, with periods of cloud interspersed with bright bursts of sunshine and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Friday will be similar, will slightly more cloud and a maximum temperature of 14C. Saturday is then set to see bright sunshine throughout the afternoon and a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Sunday 24 February to Tuesday 5 March said: “Sunday and Monday will be largely fine and very mild with some sunshine, although northwest Scotland could be cloudier with rain and strong winds at times.

“The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but this will clear through the morning. The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions are likely to continue until the end of February, although rain and strong winds will affect the northwest at times. Temperatures may gradually become closer to normal.

“Any spells of rain will tend to weaken as they move southeast, just bringing cloudier skies. Overnight frosts are still possible with mist and fog patches too.

“By early March we are more likely to see Atlantic fronts crossing the whole of the UK bringing stronger winds and rain at times.”