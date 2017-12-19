Three men from Sheffield are being held this morning on suspicion of terror offences after a series of dawn raids in the city.

SHEFFIELD TERROR PLOT: What we know so far

Here is what we know so far:

- Three men, aged 22, 36 and 41, were arrested in a series of dawn raids carried out simultaneously at addresses in Sheffield this morning.

- A fourth man, aged 41, was arrested in Chesterfield after another raid.

- The raids, carried out by specialist officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, were carried out at the suspects' homes.

- The men have all been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

- All four men are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

- The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said the arrests were 'intelligence led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation'.

- Four homes in Sheffield were raided in total - two in Burngreave, one in Meersbrook and another in Stocksbridge. They remain under police guard while officers search them.

- One of the arrests was made at a terraced property in Shirebrook Road, Meersbrook, at around 5.30am.

- Neighbours who heard officers raid the house said they heard a loud bang, or an explosion, which is believed to have been the sound of the door being forced open.

- Residents said they saw a man being led away by officers before more police officers arrived.

- Armed officers are at the property.

- The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said it recognises that 'local people may have concerns as a result of this activity'. A spokesman said: "We would ask people to remain alert but not alarmed and we are grateful for the assistance and understanding of people locally."

- The Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team was called to Chesterfield earlier this morning, in a move believed to form part of the terror operation.

- A house between the Spar store, on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, and the Whittington Moor roundabout, was raided.

- Road closures were put in place while officers raided the property.