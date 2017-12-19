SHEFFIELD TERROR PLOT: Everything we know about today's raids

This is everything we know about today's terror raids in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

- Three men, aged 22, 36 and 41, were arrested during a series of dawn raids carried out simultaneously at addresses in Sheffield this morning.

- Four properties in Sheffield were raided in total - two in Burngreave, one in Meersbrook and another in Stocksbridge.

- A fourth man, aged 41, was arrested in Chesterfield after another raid, believed to be at a property in Whittington Moor.

- The Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team was called to Chesterfield earlier this morning and are believed to have carried out a controlled explosion in a move thought to form part of the terror operation.

- All four men are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

- The raids were carried out by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said the arrests were 'intelligence led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation' alongside MI5.

- One of the arrests was made at a terraced property in Shirebrook Road, Meersbrook, at around 5.30am. Neighbours said they heard a loud bang, or an explosion, which is believed to have been the sound of the door being forced open by specialist officers.

- Police have cordoned off the Fatima Community Centre in Brunswick Road, Burngreave. The Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team arrived at about 5pm this evening are are still believed to be at the scene.

- It is believed the second property raided in Burngreave was in Verdon Street, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

- Burngreave residents said this was a time when the community should unite together and not let acts of terror divide us.

- All four arrested men have all been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

- The searches were concluded at the property in Stocksbridge at about 4pm but they are continuing at the other sites this evening.

- The North East Counter Terrorism Unit said it recognises that 'local people may have concerns as a result of this activity' and a spokesman added: "We would ask people to remain alert but not alarmed and we are grateful for the assistance and understanding of people locally."

- Additional armed police will be out patrolling the streets of South Yorkshire following the raids. David Hartley, assistant chief constable of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are working very closely with our colleagues in the North East Counter Terrorism Policing Unit with our shared commitment to find and tackle those that want to cause harm. I have further enhanced our armed reassurance to encourage life and business as usual."