Sheffield's Reverend And The Makers serenade hundreds of fans outside Leeds O2 Academy

The lead singer of Sheffield band Reverend And The Makers serenaded hundreds of fans on Thursday night following his show at the O2 Academy in Leeds.
Music interview – James Skelly of The Coral: ‘We wanted to challenge ourselves’
Jon McClure headed straight outside following his gig on Thursday evening, armed with his acoustic guitar, to sing a few well-known numbers to the hoards of fans that had gathered.
A version of Oasis' classic Whatever was sung along to by the crowd while video footage has also been shared of a version of The Specials' hit A Message To You Rudy.
McClure is said to have followed the crowd straight out of the O2 after his gig, before playing a number of much-loved hits.
Music interview – The Cribs: ‘The first album has always had a really special place in our hearts’
John Swiftsaid about the gig on Twitter: "Reverend and the Makers are just the best band live without a doubt."
Mark Smales added: "Totally epic evening with @23marley1 both of us witnessing @Reverend_Makers rocking the @O2AcademyLeeds what an amazing showman #Rev."