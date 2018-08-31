Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys tipped to headline next year's Glastonbury Festival as well as Leeds and Reading Festivals

Arctic Monkeys are the latest gamble being reported to headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' new album outselling the rest of the top 20 combined

The quartet have been punted into 11/4 from 9/2 to jump up to fourth in the betting, behind Kendrick Lamar, who’s out to 7/4 from 5/4, 9/4-shot Elton John and third favourite Kylie Minogue (5/2), according to Betway.

Rumours that the band will perform at Leeds and Reading next year are spreading fast and the latest betting suggests they may also be rocking up at Worthy Farm in little under 12 months’ time.

READ MORE: 'I'd run out of tricks' - Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner reveals hidden struggle over writing new album

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “We’re keeping a very close eye on the Glastonbury headliner betting at the moment. Kendrick Lamar was strongly supported in the betting earlier this summer, while Stormzy was the man that everyone wanted to back last week.

“Today, we’ve seen plenty of interest for the Arctic Monkeys and have had to cut their odds to 11/4 from 9/2. As things stand, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Kylie Minogue occupy the three spots up for grabs, but the way Alex Turner’s band is being backed suggests they’re a likely performer.”

READ MORE: A giant leap' - what critics are saying about new Arctic Monkeys album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino