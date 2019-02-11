Share your love for Leeds’ historic buildings just in time for Valentine’s Day

They are the setting of treasured memories and the familiar sight that says you’re almost home; the unique buildings we live and work among have a special place in our hearts.

And this February, Historic England wants people from Leeds to join folk up and down the country to celebrate the places that shape us and show them our love just in time for Valentine’s Day.

From local landmarks to national icons, Historic England wants to hear about the buildings in Leeds you cherish and why.

A spokesperson from Historic England said: “Where is it that makes your heart sing, or stops you in your tracks, every time?

“Whether a fleeting romance or a long-held affection, this week Historic England wants the public to share photos, memories and odes to the #buildingsyoulove on social media and celebrate the wonderful, distinct places across the country that we hold dear.

“Maybe the decorative Victorian Shopping Quarter in Leeds is more your cup of tea, or the cobbled streets of Haworth or the newly restored Piece Hall in Halifax.

“Yorkshire is full of fascinating buildings and places sure to tug at your heartstrings.”

Duncan Wilson, Historic England’s Chief Executive, said: “England is home to an incredible range of distinctive buildings from clock-towers and corner pubs to sweeping terraces and tiny cottages.

“We want people to call to mind their special places, look again at the buildings around them, and celebrate them.

“It’s about time the buildings we can’t live without get a share of the love this Valentine’s Day.”

To find out more about the scheme, visit bit.ly/2BnejrW.