Theatre bosses have now revealed when - click here for more - the new cinema will opens its doors to the public at Thorpe Park in east Leeds. Ticket prices have yet to be revealed but in the meantime here are seveon reasons why it could be worth a visit:

1. ODEON Luxe 971 handmade fully-reclining seats across 10 screens, with expansive leg-room, premium comfort and individual retractable tables.

2. ODEON Luxe The second Dolby Cinema in the UK, complete with 263 luxury recliner seats, Dolby Vision dual laser projection system and moving audio with Dolby Atmos.

3. ODEON Luxe A 173-seat iSense screen, delivering an ultra-high-definition cinema experience, with 4K projection and Dolby Atmos sound.

4. ODEON Luxe Best in class in-screen lighting systems to minimise distractions and optimise viewing angles with better light uniformity on all screens

