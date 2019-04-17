Seven dishes on new menu unveiled by top Leeds chef Matt Healy

Matt Healy x The Foundry has refreshed its offering in time for spring. And these seven dishes are new to the menu. READ MORE: The 13 much-loved bars and restaurants that Leeds has lost over the last year
Leeds-born chef Matt Healy has revealed a brand new menu at his award-winning city centre restaurant.
