Seven cave systems worth visiting for a day out in Yorkshire
The Yorkshire landscape is a fantastic place to explore underground with a visit to a show cave.
Here are seven which make for a great day out.
1. Stump Cross Caverns
A great family show cave, the underground system was discovered in 1860 by miners looking for lead seams. Visitors can see a great selection of stalactites and stalagmites which have formed into amazing shapes.
Walk in the footsteps of our Victorian ancestors with a trip to the cave which was first entered in 1837. One of the finest examples of limestone scenery, it has a well-lit concrete footpath for visitors.