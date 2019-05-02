One of the longest and most complex systems in the UK with Fell Beck connecting to Ingleborough Cave. Twice a year members of the Bradford and Skipton Pothole Clubs set up a winch to lower people in the chamber.

Seven cave systems worth visiting for a day out in Yorkshire

The Yorkshire landscape is a fantastic place to explore underground with a visit to a show cave.

Here are seven which make for a great day out.

A great family show cave, the underground system was discovered in 1860 by miners looking for lead seams. Visitors can see a great selection of stalactites and stalagmites which have formed into amazing shapes.

1. Stump Cross Caverns

A guided tour of Britains longest show cave reveals some astonishing features. The mile-long tour takes in the Carrots stalactites, which are orange due to the iron content.

2. White Scar Caves

Born in 1488, Ursula Sontheil, who became Knaresboroughs most famous daughter, allegedly predicted the Great Fire of London and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

3. Mother Shiptons Cave

Walk in the footsteps of our Victorian ancestors with a trip to the cave which was first entered in 1837. One of the finest examples of limestone scenery, it has a well-lit concrete footpath for visitors.

4. kIngleborough Cave

