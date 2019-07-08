Serving up a taste of tennis to youngsters

School children packed the tennis courts in Roundhay Park this week as part of a new initiative to encourage youngsters to try the sport.

More than 40 children from Moortown Primary School and Hollybush School took part in a Tennis for Kids session at the park led by community coaches.

The scheme, run by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Leeds City Council, aims to give four to 11-year-olds as an introduction to the sport through six weekly sessions, which focus on fun, getting children active, and helping them make new friends.

Paul Bennett, Head of LTA North, said: “We’re committed to working with the city council to help reduce health inequalities in Leeds by giving children from across the city the same opportunities to pick up rackets and take part in tennis.”

More than 7,000 children from Yorkshire have taken part in the programme since it was launched in 2016 and the LTA is hoping to sign up the 100,000th participant by the end of this year.

The sessions are taking place in Leeds and across Yorkshire over the summer and during the rest of the year. Ten-year-old Nayab Hussein, from Moortown Primary School who took part in the session, said: “I’ve done tennis a little bit in school so taking part in this was really fun.

“I like tennis because even if you’re new to it you can improve. Even if you’re not very good at it you can still enjoy it anyway.”

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for environment and active lifestyles at Leeds City Council, said: “It’s so important that children have opportunities to participate in fun, healthy activities so they can develop active lifestyles at an early age.”