Seriously injured Bradford motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Huddersfield crash

A seriously injured motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crashing into a parked car in Huddersfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the smash at around 4.15pm on Saturday February 9 on Huddersfield Road in Netherton.

A motorcycle was travelling along the road in the direction of Huddersfield when it hit a parked Vauxhall Vivaro.

The rider of the motorbike, a 21-year-old man from Bradford, was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorbike prior to the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1262 of February 9.