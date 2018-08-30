Serious multi-vehicle accident blocks M1 in Leeds

Have your say

The M1 motorway is currently blocked in Leeds due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Two vehicles are thought to have been involved, shutting two lanes of the northbound carriageway at junction 43.

M1. PIC: Highways England

Traffic is said to be building in both directions of the motorway.

Two lanes had been closed following the accident but one lane has now re-opened.

Emergency services are at the scene.

More as we have it.

