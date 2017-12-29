‘Serious incident’ closes M1 southbound in Leeds

Have your say

Police were called to a serious road traffic collision today at junction 46 southbound of the M1 in Leeds.

Emergency services were called at 5:01am today to reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the slip road of the motorway.

The male pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Road closures are in place whilst emergency services are on the scene and all southbound traffic is being diverted by the A1.

Road users are being urged to seek alternative routes and are thanked for their patience.