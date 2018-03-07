Send a special dedication to your mum this Mother’s Day and help raise money for hospice care in Leeds

We are asking readers to share their favourite picture of their mum and write a dedication on our social media channels.

Donations can be given to the YEP Half and Half Appeal which raises money for St Gemma’s Hospice and Wheatfields in the city.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE and include @SRWheatfields and @stgemmashospice and #specialmum in your post.

Wheatfields this year has a Mother’s Day fundraising campaign which the hospice hopes will raise enough funds to cover the cost of running all its care services for one day.

This includes a five-mile ‘Walk for Wheatfields’ on Saturday, March 10, along the Meanwood Valley trail to Golden Acre Park.

Families have told of the wonderful care their mothers received at the hospice.