Selfless mum wins Vue Leeds tickets for Dumbo

Dedicated mum Tamala Dean won a chance to see the remake of classic film Dumbo as part of a Mother’s Day competition run by Vue Leeds The Light, in partnership with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The mum-of-four was nominated by six-year-old Mia Rose and Frankie, 13.

They said: “I think she is the best mummy in the world because she looks after us and our two sisters all by herself. Even though she has to work most days she never misses any activities we do. I think my mummy is really special. We only have mummy to take care of us, she is our hero. And we love her millions.”

Tamala won four VIP tickets and a selection of snacks to see Dumbo at Vue Leeds The Light.