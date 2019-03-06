See the drugs haul bouncers confiscated at city centre bar

What happens when drugs are confiscated from people at Leeds nightclubs?

They’re stored in a safe and picked up British Transport Police (BTP) - at least at this Leeds bar.

The contents of the drugs safe in The Backroom, in Call Lane, Leeds.

BTP officers posted a photo of the contents of The Backroom’s drugs safe on Twitter.

BTP police some of the city’s nightclubs, including the Call Lane nightspot.

They praised the club’s doorstaff in a tweet, saying: “A demonstration of proactive searching by door staff to keep their premises safe! #saferleeds #notjusttherailway”