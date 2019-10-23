See this new fairy tale ballet for children in Leeds this half-term
A world premiere takes place in Leeds this half-term, with Little Red Riding Hood, a brand new ballet for children, launched by Northern Ballet.
With a choice of 17 performances at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre from October 28 to November 2, the classic fairytale adaptation can be enjoyed by families as a holiday treat.
Little Red Riding Hood tells how a little girl comes across a hungry wolf in the forest. But is he really such a big, bad wolf?
This child-friendly, 40-minute ballet follows their adventure as they meet friends and discover the importance of kindness...with live dance, music and theatre.
The charming tale follows the Company’s six previous children’s ballets, which achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas.
With an all female creative team, Little Red Riding Hood features choreography by Mariana Rodrigues, set designs by Marjoke Henrichs, lighting by Abbi Fearnley, costume designs by Mariana Rodrigues in collaboration with Kim Brassley and Carley Marsh, and music composed by Eloise Gynn, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.
Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of children’s ballets, said: “We are thrilled to première Little Red Riding Hood in Leeds this October half term and tour the production to wider Yorkshire audiences in the spring. Our children’s ballets have been enchanting families across the UK for several years.”
Call the Box Office on 0113 220 8008 or visit theatreleeds.com. For information on 2020 performances, visit northernballet.com/hood