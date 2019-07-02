See inside the new McDonald's in Hunslet after major refurbishment
McDonald's in Hunslet reopened on Tuesday July 2 after a major refurbishment.
The fast food outlet closed in May in order to create an expanded dining area, new car park and outdoor play area for children. There are also six new self-service kiosks, and the McDelivery service will be introduced for customers living within 1.5 miles of the restaurant. The seating area now accommodates 130 diners - and the car park now has 45 spaces. Table service is available, as well as USB charging points, free-to-use tablets and interactive children's tablets.