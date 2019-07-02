See inside the new McDonald's in Hunslet after major refurbishment

McDonald's in Hunslet reopened on Tuesday July 2 after a major refurbishment.

The fast food outlet closed in May in order to create an expanded dining area, new car park and outdoor play area for children. There are also six new self-service kiosks, and the McDelivery service will be introduced for customers living within 1.5 miles of the restaurant. The seating area now accommodates 130 diners - and the car park now has 45 spaces. Table service is available, as well as USB charging points, free-to-use tablets and interactive children's tablets.

1. Car park The expanded car park now contains 45 spaces.

2. Major refurbishment The Low Road restaurant has been closed since May for the refit.

3. Self-service There are six new self-service kiosks

4. More seats The restaurant can now accommodate 130 diners.

